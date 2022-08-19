Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBNY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $201.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.97 and its 200 day moving average is $244.56.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

