Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

SMTS opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 653.9% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,431,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711,088 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $2,821,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Sierra Metals by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sierra Metals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sierra Metals by 296.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.