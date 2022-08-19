Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $12.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

