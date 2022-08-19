Share Buyback Plan Approved by Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.53.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.9 %

PAYC traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $387.00. The stock had a trading volume of 265,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,119. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

