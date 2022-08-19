Shadows Reaches Market Cap of $332,732.10 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $332,732.10 and approximately $27,105.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shadows has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,272.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003724 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00127265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00074625 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

DOWS is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

