SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $34.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $87,681.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. SQN Investors LP raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,121,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 110,229 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 220.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 271.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,516,000 after buying an additional 1,770,907 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.