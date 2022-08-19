Scotiabank Cuts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$43.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STZHF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stelco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $28.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. Stelco has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

