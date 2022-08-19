Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Cormark

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday.
Score Media and Gaming Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.10. Score Media and Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70.
About Score Media and Gaming
Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.
Further Reading
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.