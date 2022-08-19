Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Cowen

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen to $7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.80.

Science 37 Trading Down 6.9 %

SNCE stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. Science 37 has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.

Institutional Trading of Science 37

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. Analysts anticipate that Science 37 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Science 37 by 32.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

