Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $198.72

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.72 ($2.40) and traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.53). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 204.50 ($2.47), with a volume of 40,928 shares changing hands.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £251.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,584.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 198.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 199.90.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

