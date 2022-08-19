SafeBlast Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $739,035.87 and $98,537.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,210.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00556897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00248795 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021179 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

