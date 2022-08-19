S4FE Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (S4F)

S4FE (S4F) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One S4FE coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. S4FE has a total market cap of $869,994.37 and approximately $2.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, S4FE has traded up 142.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,950.08 or 1.00025201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003670 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00128915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00070642 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling S4FE

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

