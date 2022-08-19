Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) PT Set at C$6.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$6.00 price target on Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of RUP opened at C$4.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.09. Rupert Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.78 and a 1-year high of C$6.77. The company has a market cap of C$791.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.25.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Rupert Resources will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

