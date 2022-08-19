Rubic (RBC) Market Cap Hits $9.87 Million

Rubic (RBC) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Rubic has a total market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $462,533.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rubic has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Rubic coin can now be bought for $0.0906 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00793114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange.

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

