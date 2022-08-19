Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New C$144.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RY. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.66.

RY opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

