Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.89.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.01. 4,910,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,109. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $125.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $88.14.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

