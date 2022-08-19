Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.00. 2,934,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average is $88.18. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $126.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.89.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,049,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ross Stores by 59.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,989,000 after acquiring an additional 183,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

