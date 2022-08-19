Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given New $37.26 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley to $37.26 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Root to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.77.
Root Trading Down 15.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Root has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $151.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root
Root Company Profile
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Root (ROOT)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.