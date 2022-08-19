Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given New $37.26 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley to $37.26 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Root to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.77.

Root Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Root has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $151.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Root Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

