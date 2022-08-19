ROCKI (ROCKI) Price Tops $0.0349 on Exchanges

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $281,276.16 and approximately $15,520.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00740094 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ROCKI Profile
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp.
Buying and Selling ROCKI
