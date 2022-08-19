Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $64.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 0.5 %

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Shares of RBA stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.