Revomon Trading Down 9.8% This Week (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Revomon has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $60,431.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Revomon has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Buying and Selling Revomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

