Reviewing ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV)

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WhereverTV Broadcasting and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A ExlService 1 0 5 0 2.67

ExlService has a consensus price target of $159.83, indicating a potential downside of 10.18%. Given ExlService’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ExlService is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and ExlService’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ExlService $1.12 billion 5.24 $114.76 million $3.73 47.71

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A ExlService 10.05% 21.78% 12.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ExlService beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers CareRadius, an integrated care management offering; and health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement to healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, and life sciences organizations. Further, it offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, payment integrity and care management, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

