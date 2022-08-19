Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Shares Up 0.8%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.56. 46,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 247,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
The stock has a market cap of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.82.
Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.
Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.
