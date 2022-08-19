Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Shares Up 0.8%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.56. 46,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 247,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Regional Health Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

About Regional Health Properties

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties stock. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:RHE Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust owned 1.11% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

