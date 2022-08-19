Redwood Financial Network Corp Purchases Shares of 6,756 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

CSCO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.77. 470,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,491,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

