Redwood Financial Network Corp Invests $445,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 123,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.32. The company had a trading volume of 669,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,123,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.