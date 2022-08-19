Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $55.00 to $68.00.

7/29/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $75.00 to $70.00.

7/25/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc..

6/23/2022 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.49. 16,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,727. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $130,902.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957,123 shares of company stock worth $56,790,317. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after acquiring an additional 249,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 117,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 897,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

