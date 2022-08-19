RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has $23.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded RCM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of RCM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $173.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.89.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 57.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,647.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,647.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 16,250 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 583,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,621. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

