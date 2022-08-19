Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 24,768 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

