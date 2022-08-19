Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 11,658 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PEP traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.96. The company had a trading volume of 57,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.