Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 11,658 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %
PEP traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.96. The company had a trading volume of 57,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.30.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
