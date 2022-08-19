Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $2.48 on Major Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00011590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $80.06 million and $27.80 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,396.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003622 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00127086 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032779 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076591 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle (CRYPTO:RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
