Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair cut Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXT opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.