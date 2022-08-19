Quark Hits Market Capitalization of $975,349.88 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Quark has a market cap of $975,349.88 and $81,863.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,160,237 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

