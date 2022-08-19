Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) General Counsel Christian Lapointe Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) General Counsel Christian Lapointe purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 227,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,833.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

Shares of QSI opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,869,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,944,000 after acquiring an additional 495,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after buying an additional 2,134,692 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,577,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quantum-Si by 270.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

