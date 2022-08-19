Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $21,903,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $144.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

