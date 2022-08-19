Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $954,591.96 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

