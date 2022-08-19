Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AmpliTech Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Small Cap Consu reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AmpliTech Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for AmpliTech Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for AmpliTech Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. AmpliTech Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

