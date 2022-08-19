Pundi X NEM Market Cap Reaches $2.48 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00740688 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pundi X NEM
Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM
