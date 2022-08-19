Pundi X NEM Market Cap Reaches $2.48 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00740688 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars.

