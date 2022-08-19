ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,583 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $27,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.06.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $181.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.66 and a 200 day moving average of $177.90. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

