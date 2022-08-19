Project TXA (TXA) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last Week

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.36 million and $491,424.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00788000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Project TXA Coin Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Buying and Selling Project TXA
