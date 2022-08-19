Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $361.45 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.81 and a 200-day moving average of $386.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.