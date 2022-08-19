Profund Advisors LLC Sells 944 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.60. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

