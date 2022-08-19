Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

AXP stock opened at $164.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.87 and its 200 day moving average is $168.01.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

