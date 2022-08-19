Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE INFY opened at $19.97 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

