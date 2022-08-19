Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,248 shares of company stock worth $2,976,380. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

BMRN opened at $92.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

