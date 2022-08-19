Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NOV by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 581,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 86,044 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NOV by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,024 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV Announces Dividend

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is -86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

