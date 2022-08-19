Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Director Sandra L. Helton Sells 15,000 Shares

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $80.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

