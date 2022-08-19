Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.12 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). 145,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 341,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

Primorus Investments Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 17.99 and a quick ratio of 17.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00.

About Primorus Investments

(Get Rating)

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.