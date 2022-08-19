Primas (PST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $429,986.00

Primas (PST) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Primas has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $463,416.38 and $429,986.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00255458 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000985 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000919 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.