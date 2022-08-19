Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Pretium Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

