Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.
Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 141,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.50.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
